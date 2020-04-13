The NBA Will Need a Month Before Resuming Season After Experts Give Them the OK
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 13 2020
The NBA hopes to resume and finish the 2019-2020 season sometime this year, but they aren't rushing into anything. Adam Silver and the league are waiting until May 1st to reassess and announce how they will move forward.
In the meantime, they have at least determined that they will need a 25-day period to get players back in shape before any games could possibly be played. Brian Windhorst discussed the obstacles the league is facing on Get Up this morning:
If you have an idea of how the NBA can get their season going again, it seems Silver is ready to hear you out. Just keep in mind that at least one NBA team has 11 players currently living in apartments. If you're actually staying home like you're supposed to, that doesn't really lend itself to conditioning. And even if your team does send you a Peloton or treadmill, that's not basketball shape.
The 25-day period floated here matches up with the timeline LeBron James suggested he would need to be fully operational. It does not take into account Ric Bucher's assertion that LeBron does not want to resume the season.
Of course, the most important part of this that the NBA is not trying to go rogue here. They are waiting for the go-ahead from actual experts. They appear to have made public health a priority, the NBA's economy be damned. Seems like an example that should be followed.