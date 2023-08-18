Roundup: NBA Schedule Released; Miley Cyrus Announces New Single; Michael Lewis Speaks on Michael Oher Situation
By Liam McKeone
The 2023-24 NBA schedule has been released ... Miley Cyrus announces new single ... Michael Lewis speaks on Michael Oher-Tuhoy family situation ... Out-of-control wildfires in Canada force evacuations in Yellowknife ... Mortgage rate hit highest mark in 21 years ... Honeybee-hunting hornet spotted in US ... Things don't sound good for Wander Franco ... Hurricane Hilary could hit Southwest US ... Hawaii is vowing to protect landowners on Maui from being pressured to sell after wildfires ... World chess body bars trans women from competing in women’s events ... Trial of two white Mississippi men in shooting attack on Black FedEx driver ends in mistrial ... Colt McCoy announced as new host of Underdog's Scheme podcast ...
Awkward Americans see themselves in Ron DeSantis [Washington Post]
San Franciscans Are Having Sex in Robotaxis, and Nobody Is Talking About It [San Francisco Standard]
How HGTV’s ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ Became a Neighborhood Nightmare [The Ringer]
We Don't Need a New Twitter [New Yorker]
Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula, Tommy Paul, and More: American Tennis Has Never Been Hotter [Vanity Fair]
50 Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names For 2023 NFL Season [The Big Lead]
The Season 2 trailer for Shorsey. We're so back.
Tremendous performance.
Miley Cyrus - Rose Colored Lenses | Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)