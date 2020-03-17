I Actually Love This Wild NBA Reddit Idea to Stage Playoffs on a Quarantined Island
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 17 2020
Obviously our concerns are secondary to the very real threat of how coronavirus could ravage humanity, but things are looking really bleak for sports fans once the NFL quarterback carousel comes to a halt. With that as the backdrop, an outside-the-box thinker on the NBA subreddit had a fascinating idea -- it'll never ever be executed, but it's really fun to think about nonetheless -- to hold the NBA playoffs on a quarantined island.
The one thing I'd add here is to include a group of several thousand lucky and deep-pocketed fans in the excursion.
Again, even as there are reports the NBA is leaving no stone unturned and is looking into the idea of playing games in empty arenas when games return, this idea is so far out there that the suggestion might as well to be to stage the playoffs on Mars or Venus.
There are going to be a lot of creative solutions proposed over the next month or two or three or four while we're all bored and there's no sports, but this is going to be a very difficult one to top.