NBA Players As Types of Buses or Bus Passengers, 90s Sports Radio Guy on the NBA, Plus GMFB News
Something about Kevin Durant has caused sports pundits to consider the bus. Who rides it? Who drives it? And what are the lessons this staple of public transportation can teach us about the world? Exploring the latest sports media phenomenon. Plus, a 1990s sports radio guy phones in to pepper us with thoughts from last night's NBA action. And finally, a look at the candidates to fill Kay Adams' soon-to-be departed chair on Good Morning Football.