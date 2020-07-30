Everyone on the Court Kneeled During the National Anthem Before NBA's First Game Back
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 30 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz are playing an actual, regular season NBA game tonight. Beforehand, every player, coach and official on the floor kneeled during the national anthem in a show of solidarity. It was a powerful moment before the league resumed its season.
The national anthem was performed remotely by Jean-Baptiste and it was outstanding, but it was incredible to see everyone on the floor taking a knee together during it. Some linked arms, others raised fists and some simply put their arms around their teammates.
Here's video:
Of course, some will hate this, while many will love it. But seeing athletes of different backgrounds, races and nationalities stand together for something is always powerful.