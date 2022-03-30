When Did We Become Obsessed with Handing Out the NBA MVP Every Day? Plus, Why Cade Cunningham is Grant Hill 2.0
Giannis and Joel Embiid battled to the final whistle last night in a pivotal night for the NBA MVP trophy. Or perhaps not so pivotal as the next result will move the conversation. About that: how did we get to a place where there are multiple shows debating who should win this award every single day? Is the 2015 NBA Finals to blame? Plus, Cade Cunningham has been a revelation in Detroit and has a chance to become the next Grant Hill. How realistic is that expectation? And how soon can long-suffering fans expect it? And finally, a point of order from the news desk on those Jim Nantz tie jokes, which are no longer relevant.