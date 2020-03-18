NBA League Pass, NFL GamePass Now Available For Free
By Liam McKeone | Mar 18 2020
Both the NBA and NFL announced today that each league's respective game streaming service would be accessible for free to customers.
This is a great move from both leagues that will help keep us occupied in the dire times we're all trying to make it through. While nothing will replace the presence of the NBA season in our lives, being able to watch any of the games from this season and classics from year's past will help ease the pain of its absence. NFL free agency has kept us occupied for now, but we're all pining for the escape that is an actual football game, which won't arrive until August at the earliest. GamePass will be helpful in making the time pass until that day does come.
Every little bit counts in times like these. I look forward to watching the Super Bowl again, and every Zion Williamson game I can get my hands on.
Here's the link to NFL GamePass and NBA League Pass (while the NBA still has their standard prices listed, once you log in you should be able to subscribe for free).