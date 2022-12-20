NBA Games on Christmas Schedule
The NBA has owned the sports scene on Christmas Day for years. This season, the league will be competing with three NFL games, but it has put together an excellent slate of games.
Here is all the information you need to know about the NBA's games on December 25.
Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks
Time: Noon ET
Network: ABC/ESPN
Relevant stat: Sixers center Joel Embiid leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.3 points per game.
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Network: ABC/ESPN
Relevant stat: Mavericks guard Luka Doncic leads the league with six triple-doubles this season.
Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Network: ABC/ESPN
Relevant stat: The Bucks and Celtics currently hold the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference.
Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Network: ABC/ESPN
Relevant stat: Ja Morant averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.0 steals before getting hurt against the Warriors in the 2021 NBA playoffs.
Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Network: ABC/ESPN
Relevant stat(s): Suns guard Devin Booker is averaging a career-high 28.0 points per game, while Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is almost averaging a triple-double per game (25.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists).