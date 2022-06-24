Roundup: NBA Draft Recap; Arch Manning Commits to Texas; More Layoffs Hit Netflix
Orlando Magic take Paolo Banchero No. 1 ... Oklahoma theater posted "Lightyear" kiss warning ... Arch Manning to Texas: Winners and losers as No. 1 QB commits to Longhorns ... Senate passes bipartisan gun safety bill ... Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law ... Takeaways from Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing ... Stock futures up heading into Friday ... "Thor: Love and Thunder" premiere reactions ... Layoffs hit Netflix again ... Ukraine is withdrawing from Sievierodonetsk ... Knicks trade Kemba Walker to Pistons ... Breakdown of all the NBA draft trades ... Shareef O'Neal joins the Lakers ... Alvin Kamara is bracing for a major suspension ... Scottish Open bans LIV golfers ...
Khloe Kardashian struggled through the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
A clip from Thor: Love and Thunder.
Bo Burnham's got problems.
Jimi Hendrix -- "The Wind Cries Mary" (Live in Paris, October 9, 1967)