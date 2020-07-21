Here's What the NBA Bubble Court Looks Like
By Kyle Koster | Jul 21 2020
Chris Mannix was just on The Ringer's Press Box podcast and made that point that so few reporters embedded in the NBA's bubble means that reporting on stuff they see with their eyes has more value than usual. To that point, his pictures and videos of the new Quarantine Court have spread like wildfire on social media because it is fresh, tangible NBA content from a direct, firsthand source.
Get used to it.
Here's what the wood looks like.
Scrolling through the comments is amusing. People seem quite enamored with a relatively plain court emblazoned with an NBA logo. But hey, no judgments. If everyone enjoys this more than I do, who am I to say they're wrong.
Others on-site are also sharing because, as stated before, the usual laws of diminishing returns and supply-demand went out the window long ago.
Imagine showing these images to someone five months ago. They wouldn't have believed you and perhaps said you needed more people. From the plexiglass to the BLM floor stamp, things have changed.