NBA Teams to Wear Black Stripes on Jerseys in Honor of David Stern For Remainder of Season By Liam McKeone | Jan 02 2020 David Stern | Mike Young/Getty Images

David Stern, longtime former commissioner of the NBA, passed away on New Year's Day at the age of 77. The league released a statement on his passing, and teams and players everywhere have been giving their thoughts on the man who became a figurehead for the game of basketball.

To honor his legacy, all 30 NBA teams will be wearing a black stripe on their jerseys for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The Blazers, along with all 29 other teams, will wear black jersey stripes for the rest of the season to honor the memory of David Stern. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 2, 2020

The black jersey stripe has been used in the past as a tribute to significant members of an organization or the league. Stern was a titan in the broad scope of the league's history, and brought the NBA to heights nobody could have imagined back when he took over in 1984. A fitting way to remember one of the most important people in the history of basketball.