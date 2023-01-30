The Big Lead
NBA Announcing Schedule for This Week's National TV Games

The NBA has two weeks to enjoy the spotlight as we await the Super Bowl and its benefactors have ensured there are some delicious nationally televised games to enjoy. Here are all of those games (all times ET).

Monday, Jan. 30

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. — NBATV

Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. — NBATV

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. — TNT —  Ian Eagle, Jim Jackson and Jared Greenberg

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. — TNT — Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy and Stephanie Ready

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 pm. — ESPN — Dave Pasch, Doris Burke and Katie George

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. — ESPN — Ryan Ruocco, J.J. Redick & Rosalyn-Gold Onwude

Thursday, Feb. 2

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. — TNT — Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Jared Greenberg

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. — TNT — Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy and Stephanie Ready

Friday, Feb. 3

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. — NBATV

Saturday, Feb. 4

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. — ABC — Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters

Sunday, Feb. 5

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks, 6 p.m. — ESPN — Mark Jones, Doris Burke and Malika Andrews

