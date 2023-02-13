NBA Announcing Schedule for This Week's National TV Games and All-Star Game
With the Super Bowl decided, the NBA begins its time atop the sporting mountain. And perfect timing, too, with the league's All-Star Weekend on the calendar. Here are all the details on that, plus the national television schedule featuring several marquee matchups to close the season's first half.
Monday, Feb. 13
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. — NBATV
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. — TNT
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. —TNT
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. — ESPN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. — ESPN
Thursday, Feb. 16
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:30 p.m. — TNT
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. — TNT
NBA All-Star Weekend
Friday, Feb. 17
Rising Stars Practice, 2:30 p.m. — NBATV
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. — ESPN
NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. — TNT
Saturday, Feb. 18
NBA All-Star Practice and Media Day, 1 p.m. — NBATV
NBA All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m. — TNT
Sunday, Feb. 19
NBA All-Star Draft, 7:30 p.m. — TNT
NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. — TNT
Broadcast booth: Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller, Candace Parker
Inside the NBA Simulcast — TBS