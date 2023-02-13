The Big Lead
NBA Announcing Schedule for This Week's National TV Games and All-Star Game

Kyle Koster
Harry How/GettyImages
With the Super Bowl decided, the NBA begins its time atop the sporting mountain. And perfect timing, too, with the league's All-Star Weekend on the calendar. Here are all the details on that, plus the national television schedule featuring several marquee matchups to close the season's first half.

Monday, Feb. 13

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. — NBATV

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. — TNT

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. —TNT

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. — ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. — ESPN

Thursday, Feb. 16

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:30 p.m. — TNT

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. — TNT

NBA All-Star Weekend

Friday, Feb. 17

Rising Stars Practice, 2:30 p.m. — NBATV

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. — ESPN

NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. — TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18


NBA All-Star Practice and Media Day, 1 p.m. — NBATV

NBA All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m. — TNT

Sunday, Feb. 19

NBA All-Star Draft, 7:30 p.m. — TNT

NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. — TNT
Broadcast booth: Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller, Candace Parker

Inside the NBA Simulcast — TBS

