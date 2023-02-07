The Big Lead
Home/Latest NBA Leads

NBA Announcing Schedule for This Week's National TV Games

Kyle Koster
Maddie Meyer/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

The NBA will likely have a new all-time leading scorer as LeBron James tries to make history in back-to-back nationally televised games. But that's not all that's going on. An extremely compacted Western Conference needs to shake itself out, the post-Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets need to find answers, and a trade deadline needs to pass. Here's is the national television schedule for this week's NBA action (all times ET).

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. — TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. — TNT

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. — ESPN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. — ESPN

Thursday, Feb. 9

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. — TNT

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. — TNT

Friday, Feb. 10

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. — ESPN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 10 p.m. — ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 11

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. — NBATV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. — ABC

Sunday, Feb. 12

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics, 2 p.m. — ABC

facebooktwitter