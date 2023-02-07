NBA Announcing Schedule for This Week's National TV Games
The NBA will likely have a new all-time leading scorer as LeBron James tries to make history in back-to-back nationally televised games. But that's not all that's going on. An extremely compacted Western Conference needs to shake itself out, the post-Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets need to find answers, and a trade deadline needs to pass. Here's is the national television schedule for this week's NBA action (all times ET).
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. — TNT
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. — TNT
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. — ESPN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. — ESPN
Thursday, Feb. 9
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. — TNT
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. — TNT
Friday, Feb. 10
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. — ESPN
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 10 p.m. — ESPN
Saturday, Feb. 11
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. — NBATV
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. — ABC
Sunday, Feb. 12
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics, 2 p.m. — ABC