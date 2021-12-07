NBA All-Star Voting Schedule
This year, the NBA will hold its 70th All-Star game. Most of the usual superstars will be in attendance, with notable names like Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray out for the year with serious injuries. There will also be some first-time All-Stars at the bottom of the roster, chosen for an outstanding first half of the 2021-22 season.
It will be fun to watch. But when does voting start? How does one even vote? We are here to answer these questions, because we are benevolent administrators of information.
Per the official NBA website, voting for this season's All-Stars will start on Thursday, January 28 at 12 p.m. ET and run through Tuesday, February 16 at midnight.
Fans will be able to submit one full ballot per day in that two and a half week stretch. They can also vote for up to 10 different players each day on Twitter.
As always, the starting lineup will be determined by fan votes, media votes, and player votes. The captain of each team will be the top vote-earner from each conference. The bench is then filled out by coaches from each conference (who can vote for anybody except players on their team). Once 24 players have been selected in total, the NBA will televise a draft in which the captain of each team can pick whomever they want.
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 20.