Navy Will Wear These Awesome Uniforms Against Army By Kyle Koster | Dec 05 2019

The three most exciting days of the year are as follows: Christmas, the first day of the NCAA Tournament, and whenever Army and Navy unveil their uniforms for the big service-academy tilt. Today is one of those days. And it should surprise no one that the Midshipmen have once again hit a home run.

If you're thinking: Hey, those helmets remind me of the Heisman Trophy, you've got a nice sense of color palettes because it is extremely intentional.

Want more information? There's entire website dedicated to these threads to peruse instead of working. Truly a blessed day for everyone.