Stephen Strasburg Cracks Up During Press Conference When Asked About Nationals Pitchers 'Threesome' By Stephen Douglas | Dec 17 2019

Stephen Strasburgh signed a 7-year, $245 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Strasbrug was drafted by the Nationals 10 and a half years ago and has been with the franchise ever since. He has appeared in 239 games for the Nationals over that span. Yet he still has to sit through an introductory press conference while wearing a Nationals jersey over his button-up shirt. Of course, it wasn't all pointless.

At one point a reporter asked Strasburg about being in a Big 3 rotation with Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin. Except the reporter didn't word the question how he wanted and ended up asking Strasburg, "Do you have that sense of a threesome?"

This made Strasburg laugh because, hey, that's a sex thing. As he struggled to contain himself, Scott Boras seemed to realize what was said and start to giggle. Washington General Manager Mike Rizzo does the best job of hiding his amusement, but also appeared to pick up what the reporter was laying down.