First Pitch of Nationals Season Blasted to Kingdom Come By Ronald Acuna
The Washington Nationals were the last Major League Baseball team to take the field in the 2021 season after their opening series against the New York Mets was canceled due to COVID concerns. After winning the 2019 World Series, the team was unable to celebrate in front of home fans last year and thus anticipation for the big day was sky-high. Throw in Max Scherzer on the hill and you have no shortage of juiced-up Nats fans just rarin' to go.
The only problem? Atlanta Braves leadoff man Ronald Acuna was also ready, turning on the first Scherzer pitch and depositing deep into the left-field seats.
One would say this is rather unbelievable but at a certain point, the Nationals should have been bracing for the next shoe to drop in their quest to simply have a decent Opening Day.