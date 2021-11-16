'National Champions' Movie Features Familiar Faces, Imagines CFB Players Standing Up to NCAA
The first trailer for National Champions was released this morning. The movie, which comes out in a few weeks, imagines a world where the biggest star in college football, played by Stephan James, calls for a boycott of the National Championship Game until the NCAA recognizes players as employees. The move puts the entire legacy of his coach, played by J.K. Simmons, on the line and appears to make everyone getting paid by the NCAA sh-t a collective brick.
It's an effective trailer because it looks good. Jemele Hill, Taylor Rooks, and Mike Greenberg all show up, presumably playing themselves or versions of themselves. The rest of the cast is made up of a lot of, "Hey, it's that guy," and at least Russell Wilson and Malcolm Jenkins.
I can't wait to see how it ends. Will the NCAA cave to the demands of the players? Will LaMarcus James be blackballed like Colin Kaepernick? Will the players cave and help James Laser win the title that has alluded him his entire career? Or will he get Bud Kilmer'd? How do Hollywood writers imagine this working out? Because honestly, the odds of this happening and working feels as realistic as Bruce Willis and his team saving the world in Armageddon.