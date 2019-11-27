Stephen F. Austin Hero Nathan Bain's Family Nearly Lost Everything During Hurricane Dorian By Stephen Douglas | Nov 26 2019

Nathan Bain hit an improbable buzzer-beating layup to shock Duke on Tuesday night as Stephen F. Austin became the first non-conference team to win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 2000.

No. 1 Duke is headed to overtime against Stephen F. Austin.



The Blue Devils have won 150 straight non-conference home games, by far the longest active streak in D-I.



Duke's last home loss to a non-conference opponent was against St. John's on February 26, 2000. pic.twitter.com/iKGESaRxyg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 27, 2019

An unranked opponent beating #1 Duke at Duke is incredible on it's own, but Bain has been through an incredible hardship this year. Bain's family lost most of their material possessions in September during Hurricane Dorian. Via KTRE:

“The church got hit really hard,” Bain said. “My house got hit really hard. We lost just about everything. We are still trying to stay positive because more important then the material things, everyone in our circle and immediate family and church family is safe.”

If you want to help...

Nathan Bain's home in the Bahamas was basically destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.



So was the church his family runs.



He just beat Duke at the buzzer.



Here's the link to help his family: https://t.co/ZYweIIlokr — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 27, 2019

Bain, a senior, is averaging just four points a game this season. Tonight, in the biggest win in Stephen F. Austin history, he scored 11 on five of seven shooting to go along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.