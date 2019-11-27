The NCAA Better Leave the Nathan Bain Family's GoFundMe Alone By Stephen Douglas | Nov 27 2019

How much did people love watching No. 1 Duke lose at home to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday? A lot. So much so that people have donated more than $30,000 (and counting) to Nathan Bain's family in about 12 hours. Bain's family in the Bahamas suffered great losses Hurricane Dorian in September.

The GoFundMe was set up by the Stephen F. Austin athletics department shortly after the disaster. As of yesterday it had been more than a month since the last donation according to Sports Illustrated. Before the Duke game, the page had only raised around $2,000. After the win over Duke, the page was shared across Twitter and the donations started pouring in. As of this morning, more than 1,000 people had donated more than $35,000.

So how good does America feel when Duke loses? Downright charitable.

Hopefully, SFA made sure to run the GoFundMe by the NCAA before they set it up because this seems like the kind of wonderful thing that they would completely ruin in the name of amateurism. If they didn't, let's hope the NCAA can stay out of its own way for once and let something good happen to one of their athletes. Especially one so deserving. I mean, look how miserable he made all those Duke fans.