Nate Diaz Says He Won't Fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 By Ryan Phillips | Oct 24 2019 Steven Lawton/Getty Images

Nate Diaz hit Twitter on Thursday to claim he won't be going to New York City to fight Jorge Masvidal next week at UFC 244. Diaz claimed he was notified he tested with "elevated levels" and further claimed that was impossible and that he won't be competing. It wasn't clear if the UFC is pulling him from the card or if he's pulling himself.

Here's his tweet and, as a journalist, I personally apologize for the grammar within his post:

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

In the statement, Diaz railed against steroid users and claims, "I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don't even eat meat." I guess that's supposed to take away any chance he may have taken a tainted supplement. Diaz has long claimed most UFC fighters -- other than himself -- are on steroids.

Diaz and his brother Nick are notorious for no-showing events and being incredibly difficult to deal with. We'll see if Nate sticks to his threat of not showing up for what should be a really nice payday at UFC 244.

Diaz and Masvidal have been on a collision course since August when Diaz dominated Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision. That came a month after Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren five seconds into their UFC 239 bout.

Diaz's win over Pettis came nearly three years after his last fight in 2016. In that fight, Diaz lost a majority decision to Conor McGregor. McGregor has announced his intention to return to UFC early in 2020, and Diaz is a potential future opponent of his.