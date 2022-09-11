Nate Diaz Submits Tony Ferguson to Win at UFC 279
Nate Diaz beat Tony Ferguson Saturday night in the main event at UFC 279. During an action-packed fight, Diaz wound up submitting Ferguson with a guillotine choke at 2:52 of the fourth round.
Here's video of the finish:
Once again:
He even flexed after winning:
Ferguson and Diaz showed respect after the fight, embracing multiple times and raising each other's hands. The fight capped a wild week for the UFC with an eventful main event.
After the fight, Diaz (21-13) claimed he was going to leave MMA to take over another industry. It is presumed he was talking about boxing. This was the final fight on his UFC contract.
As for Ferguson (25-8), he has suffered five straight defeats, three of which have come via stoppage. I don't think he's close to being done with the sport, but he'll need to stack a few wins to become relevant again.