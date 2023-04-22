Nate Diaz Throws Water Bottle at Chase DeMoor, Sets Off Fight
Nate Diaz set off a brawl at Friday night's Misfits Boxing event when he chucked a water bottle at reality TV personality Chase DeMoor, who had been on the card earlier in the night.
Here's video of what set things off:
And another angle.
Not long before this, DeMoor was disqualified from his match against Stevie Knight for hitting his opponent repeatedly once he was already down. That led to a brawl in the ring:
It's not a stretch to think the Diaz incident had something to do with how DeMoor's fight ended.
The UFC and MMA legend may not have liked how dangerous DeMoor's actions were.
DeMoor has responded on social media: