Nate Diaz Smoked His Own Line of Marijuana During the UFC 263 Press Conference
Nate Diaz will make his return to the octagon Saturday night at UFC 263 against Leon Edwards. It will be his first fight since a loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 way back in November 2019. To celebrate his return, Diaz smoked a joint on stage during the UFC 263 press conference.
Soon-to-be-former ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani confirmed that Diaz was smoking marijuana. Specifically, he's own brand. Not quite the same as a can of Monster Energy (the official water of the UFC) sitting on the table untouched, is it?
UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, so marijuana is legal there. I'm not sure if local laws specifically say you can smoke marijuana at a press conference, but if nobody seems to mind, who cares?
Obviously, smoking isn't a big deal, but to see it at the press conference ahead of a sporting event by one of the participants is probably not something we've ever seen before. The Diaz brothers remain trail, uh, blazers. Sorry.