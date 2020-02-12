Miami Herald Incorrectly Reported Nate Diaz Was Arrested For Domestic Violence
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 12 2020
Earlier today, the Miami Herald erroneously reported that MMA fighter Nate Diaz was arrested in Miami over a domestic violence case. The newspaper has since retracted Diaz's name from the story and apologized for the error:
Pretty soon after the initial story broke, Diaz's representation was adamant that the story was wrong in a statement to ESPN MMA reporter Ariel Helwani:
There's no way to sugarcoat that this a pretty dire mistake from the Miami Herald, a legacy media institution, and it's quite possible that this is just the beginning of the fallout from it.