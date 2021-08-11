Nate Burleson Says See You Later, Not Goodbye, to 'Good Morning Football'
Nate Burleson is joining CBS This Morning. The news broke right around the same time that Burleson announced his move on Good Morning Football at 9 a.m. ET. Burleson and his co-hosts, Kay Adams, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, all agreed that it was not goodbye, but see you later. The affection between the NFL Network's on-camera crew was easy to see as Burleson discussed his five years on the show.
GMFB will certainly miss Burleson, but he is on to the mainstream, joining a national network morning news show. Burleson will continue to work for NFL Network and continue to appear on NFL on CBS. Andrew Marchand cryptically tweeted that if something happened to James Brown, Burleson would be the leading candidate to replace him as host.
Whatever Burleson wants to do in the coming years, CBS is deeply invested and interested in having him remain a part of their team. From covering news stories five days a week with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil (Anthony Mason is expected to create the open spot for Burleson) to being heavily featured doing straight NFL coverage, to letting his hair down to call games on Nickelodeon, it sounds like he has every option available.