Nate Burleson: Colin Kaepernick is Better than Every Single Backup Quarterback in the NFL
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 12 2020
The Good Morning Football crew discussed Colin Kaepernick on Friday morning. What would it mean if a team signed Kaepernick? Well, some people would be mad, but as Nate Burleson points out, that team would be better. Burleson believes that Kaep would be the best backup in the league right now.
I guarantee that he can come in and help a team. I can clearly say right now, with extreme confidence that Kaepernick is better than every single backup in the entire NFL. That's not me taking a shot at the backups. That's just me appreciating the fact that Keapernick once took his team to a Super Bowl, NFC Championship game, and that everything that we're seeing when it comes to RPOs and the fantastic offense that some of these running quarterbacks are being very, very good in - looking at Lamar Jackson - Kaepernick was doing that. A while ago. In the NFC West when the Seattle Seahawks had one of the best defenses in the history of the NFL.
All very good points. Looking at the quarterback depth charts, Burleson has pretty good standing. Only one backup in the entire league has played in a Super Bowl and he's currently battling Mitchell Trubisky for a job. Kaepernick's main competition would be Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, two guys that we know could start somewhere. Just like Kaepernick.