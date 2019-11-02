Nashville Predators Unveil Winter Classic Sweater By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 02 2019

The Nashville Predators will ring in the new year with a history lesson in Tennessee hockey.

Nashville unveiled their look for the 2020 NHL Winter Classic, set to be held at Dallas' Cotton Bowl on January 1. Predators fan Ben McGreevy first shared the look during a test for the unveiling ceremony in downtown Nashville and the team confirmed it was genuine shortly after.

The Predators maintain the tradition of brandishing a throwback aesthetic for the event, which might've been difficult for a team originated in 1999. Saturday's reveal, however, pays tribute to Music City's hockey past.

The jersey, featuring a white base with a yellow stripe in the middle bearing the team's name in script, pays homage to the Nashville Dixie Flyers. Tennessee's first professional hockey team partook in the defunct Eastern Hockey League and began play in 1962 before folding in 1971. The Dixie Flyers won back-to-back EHL titles in 1966-67.

Nashville's new threads also showcase the "fauxback" Predators logo, which was unveiled earlier this season.

A statement from Adidas, the designer of the jersey, read: ""The new jersey was created with a heritage aesthetic, featuring designs inspired by Nashville's rich hockey history and its passionate hockey fanbase. The script crest, felt block lettering and classic striping create a nostalgic look suitable for the NHL Winter Classic's celebration of the game's origins outdoors."

January's contest is Nashville's first outdoor game in franchise history. Their host will be the Dallas Stars, who have yet to reveal their appearance for the game.