The Big Lead
Latest Daytona 500 Leads

NASCAR Tweets Daytona 500 'CRASH!' Highlight Minutes After Dale Earnhardt Tribute

By Stephen Douglas | Feb 14, 2021, 3:57 PM EST

William Byron, Ryan Newman, Aric Almirola
NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 | Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt's death. Earnhardt died after crashing into the wall on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. During today's Daytona 500, @NASCAR tweeted about honoring Earnhardt during the third lap of the race. That was at 3:14 pm. At 3:25 pm the same account enthusiastically posted video of a "CRASH!" Then a short time later, a slow-motion gif of the multi-car accident.

I realize this is all part of the sport and completely understand the hustle of the content team over at NASCAR, but that is still super weird! Remember when Ryan Newman flipped his car on the final lap of last year's race? Well, here's his view of the crash today. What must have been going through his head?

Sixteen cars were involved in the wreck. There's a thin line between walking out of the hospital and having another tragedy to pay tribute to at next year's race.