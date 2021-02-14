NASCAR Tweets Daytona 500 'CRASH!' Highlight Minutes After Dale Earnhardt Tribute
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 14, 2021, 3:57 PM EST
Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt's death. Earnhardt died after crashing into the wall on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. During today's Daytona 500, @NASCAR tweeted about honoring Earnhardt during the third lap of the race. That was at 3:14 pm. At 3:25 pm the same account enthusiastically posted video of a "CRASH!" Then a short time later, a slow-motion gif of the multi-car accident.
I realize this is all part of the sport and completely understand the hustle of the content team over at NASCAR, but that is still super weird! Remember when Ryan Newman flipped his car on the final lap of last year's race? Well, here's his view of the crash today. What must have been going through his head?
Sixteen cars were involved in the wreck. There's a thin line between walking out of the hospital and having another tragedy to pay tribute to at next year's race.