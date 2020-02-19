Ryan Newman Walked Out of the Hospital Today
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 19 2020
Ryan Newman is going home. On Monday night, Newman was involved in one of the most horrendous accidents you could imagine. People were expecting the worst. On Wednesday afternoon, less than 48 hours later, Newman walked out of the hospital holding his daughters' hands.
This is incredible and improbable considering where he was two nights ago. It is a great story and it's unbelievable that this wreck did not result in the first NASCAR death since Dale Earnhardt in 2001.
Newman, 42, was the 2002 Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year and 2003 Driver of the Year. He won the Daytona 500 in 2008.