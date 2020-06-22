NASCAR Crews, Drivers Join Together to Push Bubba Wallace's Car to Front
By Kyle Koster | Jun 22 2020
Some tributes or shows of support were expected for Bubba Wallace before today's race in Talladega. The first appears to be a strong symbolic one, as rival drivers and their crews joined together to push Wallace's car from its intended starting position to the front of the line.
Wallace is also being embraced by a long line of well-wishers from within his sport.
This a pretty strong showing. One need not have too much critical thinking talent to get the messaging here.