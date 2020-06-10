NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From All Events
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 10 2020
NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from all future events. The announcement came on Wednesday in a statement that claimed the organization prided itself on creating "a welcoming an inclusive environment" for all fans and competitors. It was a stunning change for NASCAR, as Confederate flags and symbols can be seen by the thousands at events.
Here's the full statement:
The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.
There will certainly be backlash to this decision from many of NASCAR's core fans in the South. But after the circuit's lone black driver, Bubba Wallace, called for the flag to be banned, it was almost certain this would happen at some point.
If NASCAR truly wants to be inclusive and welcoming, allowing a symbol that stood for racial oppression and the dominance of one race over another is not the way to go about it. It's fairly clear the organization realized that such a symbol is bad for business and that in the long run this will help change the circuit's image.