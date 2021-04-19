Roundup: NASA Mars Helicopter Ready to Fly; Maren Morris Wins Two ACM Awards; European Super League Announced
Three dead in Texas shooting ... Three dead, two injured in Wisconsin shooting ... Michigan Republicans attempt to pass voting restrictions ... NASA's Mars helicopter ready to fly ... Cryptocurrencies took a hit over the weekend ... 13 key moments in Derek Chauvin trial ... Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause likely to be lifted this week ... Drugmakers go on trial over opioid epidemic ... "Godzilla vs. Kong" sets pandemic best box office total ... Alma Wahlberg dies at 78 ... Jessica Chastain seen shooting "The Good Nurse" ... Matthew McConaughey polls well in Texas governor's race ... Maren Morris nabbed two ACM Awards ... Kevin Durant left Sunday's Nets game with a leg injury ... Top European soccer clubs announce launch of European Super League ... Leicester City beat Southampton, will face Chelsea for FA Cup ... Stan Van Gundy took a shot at Lonzo Ball ... The Yankees aren't very good ...
