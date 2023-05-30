'Narc Cuban' Trends After Mavs Owner Ask About Illegal Streams
During Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter to ask fans how many of them were watching the game on an illegal stream. You know, for research purposes. It didn't take long for Cuban to trend for the wrong reasons.
"Narc Cuban" trended within minutes.
As of halftime, Game 7 hasn't been entertaining, as the Miami Heat are up on the Boston Celtics 52-41, so it's probably a good thing for the NBA to have something trending. Maybe not in the way the league like, but still.
Cuban was probably legitimately curious how much illegal streams cut into the NBA's ratings and streaming numbers. It would be an interesting study, if anyone would admit to it.