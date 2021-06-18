Roundup: Naomi Osaka Out of Wimbledon; Scarlett Johansson Talks Black Widow's Evolution; Bucks Force Game 7
Joe Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday ... Supreme Court rejects Obamacare challenge ... House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war use of force authorization ... Dow falls for second day ... Climate change is battering the West ... Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon ... The U.S. and EU are forging closer ties ... Scarlett Johansson discusses Black Widow's evolution ... Tyler Perry is expanding his Atlanta production studio ... Anthony Mackie discusses becoming Captain America ... Rick Carlisle resigns as Mavericks head coach ... The Bucks forced Game 7 against the Nets ... Zion Williamson's family already putting pressure on the Pelicans ... Full U.S. Open leaderboard ... Inside the Patriots' quarterback competition ... LaMelo Ball headlines NBA All-Rookie teams ...
