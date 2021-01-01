Najee Harris Just Had the Best Running Back Hurdle of All Time
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 1, 2021, 5:07 PM EST
Najee Harris and Alabama are off to a near-perfect start in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl ... in Texas. The Crimson Tide are up 14-0 on Notre Dame in the first quarter and Harris opened the game with 79 yards on his first three carries. That included a 53-yard run that began when he hurdled Irish cornerback Nick McCloud.
That run from Harris was incredible and I'm confident in saying it was the best hurdle by a running back in football history. Usually when a back jumps over someone, it's a defender who is leaning really far down, McCloud was barely bent over, so Harris pretty much jumped right over a 6-foot corner.
Check this out:
Here's another look:
I mean, LOOK:
At this point it's worth noting Harris isn't some wiry wide receiver making that jump, he's 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. Dude is insanely athletic.
That was incredible and electric. Harris is unreal.