Nadal vs Medvedev Recent Head-to-Head Result Suggests Nadal Will Win Another Major By Brian Giuffra | Sep 08 2019

Forget the fact that Rafael Nadal has already won a major this year and is only two away from tying Roger Federer for the most majors in men’s tennis history.

What matters most about Nadal now is how he’s fared against his next opponent, Daniil Medvedev.

Based on that, Nadal is in good shape heading into the U.S. Open Final.

Nadal has only played Medvedev once, but it came on a hard court, and it was a dominating victory for Nadal. He beat Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 at the finals of the Rodgers Cup in August.

How Many Nadal Grand Slam Finals?

While one win doesn’t mean much, the fact that it came so recently and was so one-sided certainly favors Nadal as he tries to win his 19th career major title, which would be one less than Federer, who has 20. This would also be the fourth U.S. Open for Nadal, which would be one less than Federer, but still far off the record of seven U.S. Open titles.