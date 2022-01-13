Nabil Karim Joining Turner Sports As Studio Host and Reporter
Nabil Karim is joining Turner Sports on a multiyear deal and will serve as a studio host and reporter for basketball and hockey programming, The Big Lead has learned. An official announcement is expected later today.
Karim makes his debut Friday night on NBA TV. Most recently with ESPN, the British Columbia native was at TSN from 2011-2019, hosting a well-rounded suite of premier events.
He joined The Kyle Koster Show to talk about his new role, what he's most excited about, and his career journey to this point.
"I think about broadcasters and I wonder how many of them, their favorite two sports are hockey and basketball," Karim said. "Being a Canadian, growing up with hockey, that was 1a and 1b for me. When Turner acquired NHL and this opportunity came up to work in hockey and basketball, it was a no-brainer."