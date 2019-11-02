N'Keal Harry Eligible To Make New England Debut on Sunday Night By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 02 2019 Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

As if the New England Patriots needed more reinforcements, one of the most recent draft's top receiving prospects is reportedly set to make his debut in their biggest test thus far on this young season.

Sources have informed Mike Reiss of ESPN that N'Keal Harry has been activated to New England's 53-man roster as they prepare for a primetime date with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Harry has been on injured reserve since sustaining an ankle injury during summer's training camp activities.

New England took Harry out of Arizona State with the final pick of the draft's first round (32nd overall), the spot allotted to the most recent Super Bowl champion. Harry earned all-conference first-team honors in the Pac-12 over his final two college seasons and departed Tempe third in career receptions (213) and yardage (2,889) despite leaving after his junior year.

Harry is expected to play a big role in the future of the Patriots. Not only is he New England's first receiver chosen in the first round since Terry Glenn in 1996, he is the first first-round receiver taken in the Bill Belichick era. He partook in one preseason game, earning 36 yards on a pair of receptions in the opener in Detroit.

The Patriots (8-0) are one of the NFL's two remaining undefeated teams. Their Sunday night visit to Baltimore will be just their second matchup against a team that entered the showdown with a winning record, their first being a 16-10 win over Buffalo in Week 4.