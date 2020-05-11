No, Myles Garrett Is Not Getting Traded to the Seattle Seahawks
By Ryan Phillips | May 11 2020
Myles Garrett is not getting traded to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cleveland Browns are happy with their star defensive end and will be keeping him. That should end that discussion.
For a few hours on Monday a rumor made its way around the Internet that Garrett was set to be traded to the Seahawks. It wasn't sourced to anyone in particular and was about a dubious as a rumor could get. But somehow it wound up being widely discussed on social media.
Things got intense. Seattle fans were incredibly excited, Browns fans were mad and threatening to fight Seahawks fans. It was pretty nuts. Then it all ended as rapidly as it had begun. Yahoo's Charles Robinson threw cold water on the report as quickly as he could:
So there you have it. This was nothing more than a crazy rumor with no factual backing. Garrett and the Browns are likely to agree to a long-term extension and the Seahawks are still without a replacement for Jadeveon Clowney off the edge.
Garrett is an All-Pro and was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. It would appear the Browns are happy with him despite getting suspended for swinging his helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during a Week 13 brawl in 2019. Garrett was suspended indefinitely and missed the final four games of the season but he has since been reinstated by the NFL.