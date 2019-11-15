VIDEO: Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph Spark Brawl at End of Browns, Steelers Game By Ryan Phillips | Nov 14 2019

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph sparked a huge brawl at the end of the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers game Thursday night. It was an ugly scene where a number of players were throwing punches and taking cheap shots.

On one of the last plays of the game, Garrett took Rudolph down to the turf after the young quarterback released a pass. Rudolph took exception to the hit and pawed at Garrett's helmet. Garrett responded by ripping Rudolph's helmet off and swung it at him.

Check this out:

Suspension coming for this. Guaranteed pic.twitter.com/saURgKlnBs — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

And another view:

"That's one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field" pic.twitter.com/UdOrcDV7Y0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2019

I mean, this is crazy:

That's insane. Garrett and Rudolph are both likely facing suspensions, as is Maurkice Pouncey for hitting Garrett while he was down. Various other players were involved and I'm sure a lot of guys will be hearing from the NFL league office this week.