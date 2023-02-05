Myles Garrett Dislocates Toe at Pro Bowl
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is unlike any other in the history of the event because the league finally listened to the players and the fans. There is no traditional football game because the players didn't want to get hurt and the fans didn't want to watch these guys run around at 10 percent speed all day. This year it was replaced with flag football and a bunch of minigames. It's more entertaining than it should be and certainly a better watch than the Pro Bowls of the last decade.
But there is no way to make the games 100 percent injury proof and Myles Garrett suffered the consequences as he dislocated his toe. Here's video of him limping off the field.
How did he manage to do this, you ask? We do not have any definitive video of the moment the Cleveland Browns superstar got injured but he limped off shortly after this race against Brian Burns.
Figures. The Browns remain an exceptionally cursed franchise.