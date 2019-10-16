Myles Garrett: Fan Asked For Photo, Punched Me in Face
By Liam McKeone | Oct 16 2019
On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took to Twitter to share quite a tale. According to Garrett, a fan came up to Garrett for a photo, then punched him in the face and ran away.
There's a lot to address here. Let's start with the fact that Myles Garrett is built like a Greek God who walked straight out of the pantheon next to Zeus and Ares. We in the media tend to use that metaphor a lot when it comes to describing the other-worldly physique of these athletes, but I mean, did you see his ESPN Body Issue? He even said it himself!
I don't think I'm exaggerating one bit. Out of every single player in the NFL, he may honest to goodness be the last one I'd want to punch, other than Vontaze Burfict, because obviously.
Now, I'm not entirely sure what was going through this fan's mind, but given the evidence at hand, I will simply say there are easier ways to maim yourself than punching an NFL player in the face. Fortunate for him that Garrett comes across as pretty even-tempered.