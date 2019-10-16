Myles Garrett: Fan Asked For Photo, Punched Me in Face By Liam McKeone | Oct 16 2019 Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took to Twitter to share quite a tale. According to Garrett, a fan came up to Garrett for a photo, then punched him in the face and ran away.

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. ?? — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

There's a lot to address here. Let's start with the fact that Myles Garrett is built like a Greek God who walked straight out of the pantheon next to Zeus and Ares. We in the media tend to use that metaphor a lot when it comes to describing the other-worldly physique of these athletes, but I mean, did you see his ESPN Body Issue? He even said it himself!

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ‘I want to look like a Grecian god’ — Body Issue 2019 https://t.co/ssLgAa1bGU pic.twitter.com/t74TnwuOKh — ? SportCopy ⚾️ (@sportbytes) September 16, 2019

I don't think I'm exaggerating one bit. Out of every single player in the NFL, he may honest to goodness be the last one I'd want to punch, other than Vontaze Burfict, because obviously.

Now, I'm not entirely sure what was going through this fan's mind, but given the evidence at hand, I will simply say there are easier ways to maim yourself than punching an NFL player in the face. Fortunate for him that Garrett comes across as pretty even-tempered.