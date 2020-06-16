Myles Garrett Just Casually Deadlifted 655 Pounds Three Times
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 16 2020
Myles Garrett is probably still ticked off about how his 2019 season ended. He was suspended for the final six games of the season after the infamous brawl between his Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. After such a disappointing end to a lost season, it would make sense if Garrett worked out extra hard this offseason to come in to 2020 ready to go. It appears that's the case.
On Tuesday, Garrett posted video of a workout to his Instagram page. It showed him deadlifting 655 pounds three times with ease. ESPN's Jake Trotter captured the footage and posted it:
Good lord. He made that look easy. If he's casually doing that, what is his max?
Garrett has always been a physical freak and that's what got him selected with the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then he's largely lived up to the hype when he's been on the field, racking up 30.5 sacks in 37 games. He broke out in 2018 when he finished the season with 13.5 sacks, and was on his way to matching or topping that number when he was suspended in 2019. He had 10 sacks through 10 games last season before he whacked Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet.
Garrett is a monster at 6-foot-4, 272 pounds and absurdly athletic. That's why the Browns are so hot to lock him up to a long-term extension.