Myles Garrett: Brandon Staley Going For It on Fourth Down Is 'Disrespectful'
The Cleveland Browns lost a close game to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 30-28 at home. Late in the game, Chargers coach Brandon Staley made the puzzling decision to go for it on 4th and 1 from his own 45-yard line. The attempt failed, giving the Browns excellent field position. After the game, Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett called the move "disrespectful."
Staley is known for going for it on fourth down in risky situations and the Chargers were 0-for-2 on such attempts Sunday. Garrett said Cleveland's defense knew he'd do it, but that it was clearly a shot at the unit.
Here's what he had to say after the game:
Well, Myles, if you don't like someone disrespecting your defense, maybe don't give up 465 total yards, 227 rushing yards an 30 points when you're at home.
NFL coaches are taking bigger risks in key situations these days but Staley is an extreme example. It can't be fun as a defense having to stop a team on four plays as opposed to three, but a good defense won't face those kinds of challenges.