Myles Garrett Is Terrifying on a Basketball Court
Myles Garrett posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday that was downright terrifying. It features the Cleveland Browns' All-Pro edge rusher getting some run on a basketball court against some poor hapless saps. Needless to say, Garrett is an absolute monster on the hardwood.
Check this out:
Punishment. The staredown after the dunk is the worst part.
Just a reminder, Garrett is 6-foot-4, 272 pounds and ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine while flashing a 41-inch vertical leap. He's a physical freak who has been a stud athlete almost since birth.
Can you imagine showing up at your local gym/rec center to get some afternoon run in on the court, only to look up and see Myles Garrett on the other team? Nope, I'm out. You guys have fun, I'm just going to hit the elliptical or something.