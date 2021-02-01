Roundup: Myanmar's Military Seizes Power in Coup; Jared Goff Happy Rams Traded Him; Edge Wins Royal Rumble
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 1, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Donald Trump announces new legal team for impeachment trial ... Military leaders stage a coup in Myanmar ... A massive nor'easter is about to hammer the East Coast ... GOP senators present counter-proposal to Joe Biden's COVID relief bill ... Dow futures slide heading into new week ... The daily U.S. death toll from COVID-19 remains enormous ... Essential workers get lost in vaccine scramble ... Vaccination delays threaten global rebound ... 'Little Things' topped the box office ... Patrick Reed won at Torrey Pines this weekend ... LSU tight end Arik Gilbert transferring to Florida ... Jared Goff seems happy to be out of LA ... The Rams tried to trade for Aaron Rodgers before Matthew Stafford ... Edge won the Royal Rumble ... The Rockies wouldn't trade Nolan Arenado to the Dodgers ...
Chicago looks lovely this time of year:
A timeline cleanser of Panda's enjoying the snow:
David, a short film starring Will Ferrell is ... fascinating:
Guns N' Roses -- "Mr Brownstone"
The New Basement Tapes -- "Kansas City"