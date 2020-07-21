MySportsUpdate Twitter Creator Ari Meirov Talks Adam Schefter Relationship, the Secret to His Success and More
By Brian Giuffra | Jul 21 2020
If you follow the NFL on social media, odds are you've seen @MySportsUpdate on Twitter. It's one of the fastest breaking news aggregation sources out there, getting information up so fast even Adam Schefter retweets it and, as we learn in this podcast, sources it for information.
But while the handle may be familiar, you probably don't know the person behind it, Ari Meirov, who started the account back in 2013. Meirov joined In My Bag to discuss how he gets news up so fast, how his relationship with Schefter developed, what the future holds for MySportsUpdate and what he thinks about a few hot-button issues around the NFL. Below is the full podcast. Enjoy!