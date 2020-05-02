Murder Hornets Really Just Piling It On at This Point
By Liam McKeone | May 02 2020
As you, I, and everyone else knows, things aren't exactly great right now. But (at least in the Northeast), Saturday brought a beautiful, 65-degree day ripe for enjoying some outside social distancing.
So what do I see right after I wake up? Reports of 'murder hornets' making their way to the United States. Fantastic!
As if a global pandemic shutting down the country wasn't enough for everyone. It's been a while since I've seen Prince of Egypt, so one of you fine readers will have to remind me which plague involves killer bees.
As my father is fond of saying, didn't need that.